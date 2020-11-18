Leighton Smith Podcast: Never bet against President Trump

On this week's podcast:
Education has been a political playground for decades. And so it continues. We talk with Briar Lipson from The New Zealand Initiative , whose report "Education Delusion" has brought conflicting reaction. Have we gone wrong, and if so, where?
Do we think Trump is still alive for a second term? Never bet against him is the answer to that.
And, finally, we venture into the mailroom with Mrs Producer.
