Leighton Smith Podcast: Never bet against President Trump

US President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

On this week's podcast:

Education has been a political playground for decades. And so it continues. We talk with Briar Lipson from The New Zealand Initiative , whose report "Education Delusion" has brought conflicting reaction. Have we gone wrong, and if so, where?

Do we think Trump is still alive for a second term? Never bet against him is the answer to that.

And, finally, we venture into the mailroom with Mrs Producer.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here