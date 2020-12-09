Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 94

Photo / Getty

On this week's podcast:

Australian author and academic Clive Hamilton is this week's guest.

His recent book, Hidden Hand, exposes how the Chinese Communist Party is reshaping the world.

He believes that New Zealand is in more danger than Australia.

Hamilton might be a man of the Left, but he is not in denial of reality.

Leighton has further commentary on the CCP, and where the country is being coaxed in regard to free speech versus hate speech. It's not healthy.

And a big mailroom this week.

