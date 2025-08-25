Advertisement
Legendary New Zealand film and television producer John Barnett has died

RNZ
Quick Read

Film and television producer John Barnett has died. Photo / Doug Sherring.

Legendary New Zealand film and television producer John Barnett has died.

The Screen Production and Development Association confirmed Barnett died on Sunday night.

He began his career in 1973 and ran the country’s largest production company, South Pacific Pictures, from 1992 to 2015.

Barnett’s current company, Endeavour Ventures, develops feature

