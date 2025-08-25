Barnett was made Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to film and television in 2019.

He said over his career, Whale Rider was one of his greatest achievements.

The film won a Bafta Award, Oscar nominations for actor Keisha Castle-Hughes, and made over $50 million internationally.

Alongside his internationally acclaimed films, Barnett championed projects that introduced New Zealand’s Māori, Pacific and Asian populations, as well as establishing Sundance Channel (now Rialto), the first art house film station.

- RNZ