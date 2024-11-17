Australian researchers towed seal-shaped boards fitted with lights across great white-teeming South African coastal waters to discover which configuration attracted the most attention, according to the BBC.
The lights distorted the silhouette of their “decoys” on the ocean’s surface and limited the ability of the great whites to see against the sunlight.
Auckland University marine scientist Dr Riley Elliott, known as New Zealand’s “Shark Man”, has had his fair share of close encounters.
He directed a tiger shark documentary off Norfolk Island and, in 2019, while conducting research for his PhD, a hungry mako shark tried to bite his boat.
Rather than fleeing from the marine predator, Elliot jumped into the water and filmed the creature up close.
He spoke to Jim Mora of RNZ’s Sunday Morning and said people’s fear of the sharks far outweighs their danger, with the average number of yearly shark attacks worldwide hovering around 70, of which only five or six result in fatalities.
“This [study] is particularly designed for great white sharks because they are the ones hunting seals, and surfers get mistaken for seals sometimes.
“[Great white sharks] hunt by silhouette looking up from 10m down on the bottom and [in] murky water, generally [around] dusk and dawn, trying to get that ambush approach, and they see that silhouette of a seal and they make a decision.
“[They’re] incredibly intelligent, and anything that shows them that this might not be what they think it is usually stops them – and that could save someone’s life.”
The science, he said, was complex and simple. Light shining downwards would potentially obscure the surfboard’s profile, potentially making it invisible to the shark below.
The challenge, he said, would be convincing surfers to stick a large “spotlight” on their boards.
He said beachgoers can “dress up like lollipops and put elastic bands on their hands and electric currents around their legs, LEDs, whatever”, but understanding shark behaviour was people’s best bet to stay safe.
“The science is cool. I’m into it ... Human mentality is the harder thing to change.”