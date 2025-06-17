The Crusaders say bring your passion, but leave the cowbells at home.Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The Crusaders don’t want Chiefs fans to bring cowbells to the Super Rugby Pacific final in Christchurch on Saturday.

The final is set up as the perfect crescendo to a compelling 2025 season, with the Chiefs, the number one ranked team in the round robin and second ranked Crusaders to duke it out.

The Crusaders have never lost a playoff match. Since Super Rugby began in 1996, they’ve gone unbeaten in 31 home finals and playoff games across three decades.

For the last 14 years, the 17,000-capacity Apollo Projects stadium has hosted the Crusaders but the franchise is set to move to the much bigger One New Zealand Te Kaha Stadium, when it opens next year.