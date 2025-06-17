In a LinkedIn post, Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said Chiefs fans were welcome, but not their noisy cowbells.
“There’s also the fact that it’s tight. It’s not FMG (Farmers Mutual Group) Stadium or Eden Park, New Zealand. It’s tight. It’s compact and there’s just enough room to wave a really thin flag.
“There ain’t no room to swing a bloody big cowbell and take out the person sitting in the seat beside you.
“This is going to be a game for the ages. It’s going to be a game for fans to enjoy. All Chiefs Rugby Club fans are hugely welcome to come and enjoy the venue.”
“No cowbells.
“I’ll be asking Venues Ōtautahi to melt them down at the gate. So, seriously, leave them at home!”
-RNZ