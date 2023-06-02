A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A business associate of a leading entertainment figure facing 25 rape, sexual assault and drug-related charges has been asked if he heard a complainant’s mother trying to get money out of the accused.

The associate was giving evidence today of the trial of the entertainment figure, who cannot be identified because he has name suppression, in the High Court at Rotorua.

The Crown alleges the man, on occasion, used illicit drugs and raped or sexually assaulted some of the nine women. It is the defence case the man was popular and successful and did not need to ply women with drugs and alcohol to have sex with him.

The trial has been going on for three weeks and is set down for six weeks.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC cross-examined the business associate about claims made by a teenager who says the defendant indecently assaulted her at the associate’s house while they were having drinks.

The jury has previously heard evidence from the teenager and her mother who say the defendant went to their house on another occasion after the alleged incident and was banging on the doors and windows at about 4am looking for the teenager.

The associate today agreed with Mansfield the defendant was financially successful and people knew it.

The business associate said that after the incident where the teenager said the defendant indecently assaulted her, she and her mother were again at his house while the defendant and their friends were having drinks.

He said the girl’s mother and the defendant went outside to share a cigarette and talk.

Mansfield asked the associate if he heard the mother tell the defendant they “just want a bit of money”.

The business associate said that was his “gut feeling” from the conversation they were having.

He admitted he knew the defendant had had sex with the teen in the past.

Mansfield also asked the business associate if he was aware the defendant was having a sexual relationship with another woman - not the teen - who was not his wife.

He said, yes and that they would kiss, cuddle, hold hands and were infatuated with each other.

He said the defendant had talked to him about leaving his wife for the other woman he was having an affair with, and the business associate had discouraged it.

The defendant’s wife was present in court today sitting in the public gallery behind her husband.

She gave evidence during the second week of the trial and said she knew her husband was having casual sex with other women but was okay with it as long as he did not form relationships with them.

The trial is before Justice Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett is appearing for the Crown.