Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lawyer struck off after taking $200k of client funds to escape abusive relationship

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The woman said she lived in constant fear of her husband. Photo / 123RF

The woman said she lived in constant fear of her husband. Photo / 123RF

A lawyer who says she feared for her life at the hands of an abusive husband took at least $200,000 from her clients, partly to escape the relationship.

“I understand how on the face this looks like a simple story of a lawyer who misused client funds,” she told

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand