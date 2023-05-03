Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki was sentenced to five months' home detention after he punched Whanganui lawyer Mark Bullock. Photo / Bevan Conley

Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki was sentenced to five months' home detention after he punched Whanganui lawyer Mark Bullock. Photo / Bevan Conley

A roadside dispute saw a high-profile lawyer knocked out with a single punch, leaving him with a head injury and in need of surgery.

Whanganui law firm owner Mark John Bullock was flown to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by forestry worker Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki near the intersection of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave in the early hours of April 23, 2022.

Bullock underwent surgery to treat a head injury, sustained after the force of Kuruyabaki’s blow caused him to fall back and hit his head on the road. He was discharged from hospital in early May.

Kuruyabaki appeared for sentencing before Judge Jonathan Krebs in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday.

He was initially charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but that was later reduced to injuring by an unlawful act, to which he pleaded guilty.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray said Kuruyabaki was supported in court by his partner, his sister and her partner and friends.

Murray said Kuruyabaki had self-referred for alcohol and drug counselling and was committed to leading a life of sobriety.

“That’s his plan from here on.”

Kuruyabaki, who had shown a high level of remorse and insight into the harm caused by his actions, had been willing to take part in a restorative justice conference with Bullock, which didn’t take place, but he would welcome the opportunity if it arose in the future, Murray said.

“I publicly make an apology, on his behalf, to the victim and his family and to the community.”

Murray told the court the 24-year-old was contrite about what he had done, was taking steps to ensure it never happened again and was aware “things could have been worse than they already are”.

He sought a sentence of home detention, which Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin agreed was appropriate given Kuruyabaki’s genuine remorse, as long as he complied with all of the conditions.

Judge Krebs enquired about Bullock’s condition, as he wasn’t in court for the hearing, and was told he was recovering and back at work.

The facts of the case were tragic, Judge Krebs said, and were an example of how alcohol could make people confrontational.

Judge Krebs said a young man in the group of people Kuruyabaki was with had had a dispute with Bullock’s daughter and, after a night out, Bullock decided to remonstrate with him.

The groups went their separate ways but Bullock spotted the man again, in a car stopped at traffic lights, and walked on to the road to confront him.

“It reached the point where the victim was goading all of you in the car and encouraged you all to get out and have a go,” Judge Krebs said.

Kuruyabaki told Bullock “go away, old man” before there was some pushing and he threw a single punch, hitting him in the face.

It wasn’t the punch that did the damage; Judge Krebs detailed it was the result of the impact of Bullock’s head on the road which caused the significant injuries he suffered.

“He was lucky to survive.”

While Kuruyabaki fled the scene, he returned minutes later knowing he had done wrong and wanting to check on Bullock’s condition, which demonstrated significant remorse, he said.

Kuruyabaki immediately pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, for which Judge Krebs gave him a 25 per cent discount off the length of his sentence.

Judge Krebs said he suspected Kuruyabaki’s reaction on the night was due to the consumption of alcohol, as was Bullock’s behaviour.

He sentenced Kuruyabaki to five months’ home detention but encouraged him to move on with a focus on his and his family’s wellbeing and to not let the incident define him.

“You made a mistake that night and were lucky that the man didn’t die as a result.”