Thirty-one-year-old Telise Martin died in Auckland on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old lawyer who was killed by a car just minutes before she was due to appear in an Auckland court had a young child and was a high-achieving student at one of Auckland’s most exclusive schools.

The family of Telise Martin, who died on April 18 after being hit by a vehicle outside North Shore District Court, are struggling to come to terms with the “hugely traumatic” situation, according to those close to them.

The family have not yet made any comment on Martin’s death but were consulted by her colleagues at Martelli McKegg Lawyers, who have released a detailed statement on the young litigator.

Martin died on Corinthian Dr, Albany, on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 9.43am.

Martin died after being transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition following the crash.

Police today told the Herald they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash and could not clarify whether the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene of the accident or not.

However, they did confirm no one has yet been charged in connection with the crash.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and as such we aren’t in a position to comment further,” NZ Police said in a statement.

Martin graduated from one of Auckland’s top girls schools, St Cuthbert’s College, and principal Justine Mahon said the whole school community was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Telise was simply an exceptional young woman, with a very bright future in front of her. She is remembered at the College as being a great listener, encouraging of others, and was always thoughtful in her approach,” Mahon said.

“I personally remember Telise as being a very optimistic young woman, who showed real ability to adapt and thrive in new situations. During her time with us, she threw herself into College life, participating in the annual production, tutoring younger students, and was a talented writer.”

Mahon said Martin spent the final year of her secondary school education boarding at St Cuthbert’s and “impressed all those who knew her with her wry sense of humour and her ready smile”.

“As a student at the College, Telise demonstrated the skills required to excel in the legal profession,” she said.

“She was quick to understand new concepts and to draw conclusions, and was always willing to attempt complex problems which required original and lateral thinking, explaining her rationale in an articulate and clear manner. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Martin’s colleagues at Martelli McKegg Lawyers, where she was a senior associate on the litigation team, described her as possessing “that rare combination of talent and heart, empathy and tenacity required of great advocates”.

“Telise was a great person - the light shone out of her with great radiance and touched everyone she came across. Her rays of sunshine will be greatly missed by us all,” the tribute read.

Martelli McKegg partner Jacque Lethbridge told the Herald this situation was “heartbreaking” and had a profound impact on their firm.

“She was working with us every day. I worked with her every day ... cheek by jowl. We worked together 40 hours a week,” Lethbridge said.

“Our major focus is honestly just supporting the family because it’s absolutely ripped through our firm and her family - it’s just tragic for them. So we’re just putting all of our energy into putting them first and supporting them in any way we can.”

Martin attended the University of Auckland, where she obtained degrees in law and accounting before being admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court in 2015.

After just eight years of practising, her firm said her star was “very much on the rise” and she showed every hallmark of a leader.

She was a member of the ADLS Family Law Committee, where she had just been elected as a member of the Council of ADLS and was also a member of the Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association and the New Zealand Law Society (NZLS) Family Law Section.

“Telise had a great enthusiasm for every aspect of her life and this spilled over into her practice as a lawyer,” the tribute read.

“She was somebody who touched every member of the Martelli McKegg team and was deeply respected by every one of us. We will hugely miss her presence, guidance and support, particularly the litigation team.”

Her colleagues at Martelli McKegg extended their condolences to her husband Tim and her wider family.

They also acknowledged first responders, those members of the public at the scene and the judges, staff and lawyers from the North Shore District Court.

The tribute ended with “Rest in peace our dear friend”.