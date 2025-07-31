Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lawyer calls for Government to intervene at Gloriavale after leader admits sex offences

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Gloriavale leader Howard Temple this week pleaded guilty to 12 charges – five of indecent assault, five of doing an indecent act, and two of common assault. Photo / George Heard

Gloriavale leader Howard Temple this week pleaded guilty to 12 charges – five of indecent assault, five of doing an indecent act, and two of common assault. Photo / George Heard

The lawyer representing former Gloriavale members is calling on the Prime Minister to take urgent control of the community after its leader’s guilty plea to multiple sexual assault charges.

Gloriavale’s leader, Howard Temple, 85, pleaded guilty this week to 12 charges – five of indecent assault, five of doing an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save