Brothers Mitchell (left) and Josh Friend during the admission ceremony at the Nelson Courthouse. Photo / Tracy Neal

Brothers Josh and Mitchell Friend have set a high bar for sibling rivalry.

Josh Friend was among a fresh crop of lawyers admitted to the bar in a ceremony this week, at which he was presented by his older brother Mitchell, who was admitted in 2021.

Lawyers working in the High Court have to first be admitted, following further training beyond a law degree. The admission ceremony was held formally in a court.

Josh joined Robert Brinkworth, Engela Venter and Kris Main as one of four new barristers and solicitors admitted to the bar at the ceremony in Nelson.

Justice Andru Isac told them in a courtroom packed with friends and family to focus on grasping history if they really wanted to understand the meaning of the law.

“If you really want to understand the fabric of the law, you have to understand how we got here.

“Law reflects society, and to some extent, the law is a view back to the society we have come from. So never stop learning our history; it will help you understand why the law is as it is.”

Justice Isac quoted Māori leader Te Kooti (Arikirangi Te Turuki) in reinforcing the obligations of lawyers to protect and maintain the rule of law, which was the guardian of the oppressed.

“In times of crisis, the rule of law matters more than it does in less fragile or turbulent times.

“That is the wisdom contained in Te Kooti’s famous whakatauki: Ka kuhu au ki te ture, hei matua mō te pani - I seek refuge in the law for it is a parent to the oppressed.”

Justice Isac also noted they appeared destined to begin the next stages of their career in provincial areas, which he believed was a solid proving ground for a career in law.

“After a year in a big firm in Wellington, I left to work in Invercargill for five years and that career path turned out all right for me.

“Never let anyone make you think that working in the provinces is second rate - the best practitioners learn their trade in our provincial communities.”

Mitchell Friend has recently moved from Zindels law firm in Nelson, which had a focus on legal aid work, to Keam Law in Auckland. The gap at Zindels has been filled by Josh Friend.

Mitchell, 26, said the benefit of a provincial start was that he had been given a lot more responsibility at a younger age than his colleagues in larger centres might have had, possibly because of the huge workloads combined with a shortage of lawyers.

“You get thrust into the deep end because of that dichotomy.

“Doing legal aid it’s sink or swim as there’s a lot of responsibility put on you.”

He said the advantage of moving to the larger firm was that he had more supervision, and some of the pressure had been removed from him to those above him.

“I’ve come into this new firm about five years younger than everyone else and perhaps at the same stage professionally.

“I’ve also practised in family [law] whereas a lot my age have only done criminal law but my colleagues are fantastic - so professional and I’m learning so much from them.”

The brothers aren’t from a family of lawyers, except for perhaps a distant relative of a grandparent.

“It’s very new to the Friend family - Mitchell is the first and I’m the second to be a barrister solicitor,” Josh said.

The 23-year-old said they each “stumbled” into law and found it suited them well, having both done their law degrees at Otago University.

Each said they had amazing support from their parents, but they “still had massive student loans to sort out.

“Mum and Dad were always there and always eager and interested in everything we were doing.

“They always had our backs, which is such a luxury and it makes everything so much easier,” Mitchell said.

The brothers were close, with Mitchell saying he had wanted to bring Josh on the legal career journey from the start.

“There’s no one I’d rather bring along with me,” said Mitchell who imagined one day he’d run his own trials, with Josh as his junior.

Josh said he was lucky to follow someone who had carved out the position for themself.

“It’s a really cool dynamic which I personally think is quite rare.”

Justice Isac reminded the newly-minted lawyers that fundamentally the law was about understanding people, and the way they thought and behaved.

The New Zealand Law Society says more than 900 New Zealanders are admitted as barristers and solicitors of the High Court each year.