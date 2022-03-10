The lawn at Cranmer Square in Christchurch will be replaced after anti-mandate protesters left the site on Thursday. Photo / Hamish Clark

The lawn at Cranmer Square in Christchurch will be replaced after anti-mandate protesters left the site earlier this week.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the type of grass there, and at Latimer Square, grew rapidly and required an excessive amount of maintenance.

"For some time we have been planning to replace it with a more suitable type of grass.

"We're going to take the opportunity now to remove the grass and sow new lawn that needs less upkeep."

The group initially said they would not leave until the mandates were removed. Photo / Hamish Clark

Anti-mandate protesters had camped in Cranmer Square since February 14 in breach of Christchurch City Council bylaws.

After a discussion with the council, they vacated by Thursday morning,

At its peak, there were over 20 tents in the square as well as portaloos.

Rutledge said autumn was the best time of the year to be doing this type of work as the growing conditions weree typically good.

"Also, this year there are no Anzac Day commemorations planned in Cranmer Square so it makes sense to do the maintenance work now.

"We're going to re-sow the lawn in Cranmer Square first and then we will move on to Latimer Square.

Temporary fencing has been erected around Cranmer Square so the work on the lawn, which is being funded through the council's parks maintenance budget, can be done.

"We don't want people walking on the lawn until it is established so it is likely the fencing will need to stay in place until June."