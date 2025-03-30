Advertisement
Law school stoush: Meeting called at Auckland University to decide contentious merger

Isaac Davison
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald
University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater is driving the proposal to merge its law and business faculties.

  • The University of Auckland wants to merge its law faculty with its business and economics faculty.
  • It has faced significant backlash, and the proposal was voted down by the university’s senate.
  • The proposal will be decided at a meeting on April 7 – which will be public after complaints about secret decision-making.

One of the University of Auckland’s major donors has joined the fight against a proposed merger of its law and business faculties.

And with the contentious merger set to be voted on next week, opponents are warning about the prospect of “very public litigation” if the university council approves it.

