Law school stoush: Auckland Uni vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater faces backlash

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland Dawn Freshwater. Photo / NZ Herald.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland Dawn Freshwater. Photo / NZ Herald.

  • A bid to merge the University of Auckland’s law and business faculties has led to a stand-off between leadership and academics.
  • Opponents argue the merger would hurt the 140-year-old law school’s standing and undermine its independence.
  • The university’s council will consider the proposal at a meeting next week, after its peak academic body voted to reject it earlier this month

University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater is facing another revolt from her academic staff – this time over a contentious merger of two major faculties.

The stand-off began in November, when the university proposed a shake-up that would combine its Faculty of Law with its Faculty of

