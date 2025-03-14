Now, there’s widespread worry about the proposal going before the university council on Monday despite the senate - the university’s peak academic body - overwhelmingly rejecting the proposal in its own vote this month.
That came soon after a review committee, tasked with considering nearly 800 submissions on the plans, recommended against splitting the law school if the proposal was to go ahead.
One academic feared a merger would hurt the law faculty’s international standing and its ability to attract and retain top staff and students.
“No clear rationale has been put forward for the proposal, it has not been costed and no cost-benefit analysis of it has been done.”
They said a fundamental concern among staff was that combining the faculties in any form would undermine independence of legal education.
“We train lawyers to serve people across all sectors of society; and our research plays a vital role in holding power to account,” they said.
“We can’t do either of those things when we are seen to be aligned with commercial interests.”
Another law faculty member, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, was scathing of the way the process had been run, arguing staff and students had been given little time and information to offer feedback.
Given that 70% of the university’s senate – a body made up of top faculty members that advises on academic matters – voted the proposal down, those in the law school were “adamant” the university drop the proposal, the insider said.
“The law school’s independence and reputation as well as its relationships with the profession and donors are on the line.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.