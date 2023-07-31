Another two defence experts and two Crown experts will present their evaluation of Dickason's state at the time of the killings. Video / NZ Herald

WARNING: This story contains graphic and sensitive content.

A psychiatric expert says there is no evidence that Lauren Dickason was experiencing psychosis or delusions at the time she allegedly murdered her three little girls.

While she was depressed - he said - there was simply no evidence of any more psychologically severe condition.

Dickason is charged with murdering Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their Timaru home in September 2021 shortly after the family emigrated from Pretoria, South Africa.

The 42-year-old admits to killing the girls but pleaded not guilty to the murder charges by reason of insanity or infanticide.

For 12 days the jury at her High Court trial has been hearing evidence about Dickason’s life - her upbringing, marriage, the gruelling fertility treatment she underwent to have children and her long battle with anxiety and depression.

The trial is now in the expert witness phase, with five psychiatrists - two for the Crown and three for the defence - being called to give opinions on whether Dickason was insane at the time of the alleged murders and if this is a case of infanticide.

The first Crown expert is Dr Erik Monasterio, who began giving evidence yesterday.

The jury heard earlier from prosecutor Andrew McRae that the Crown experts determined that “there is no medical defence here, and that the evidence will firmly point towards murder”.

Monasterio is a consultant forensic psychiatrist with almost 30 years of experience as a specialist assessor and former clinical director and director of area mental health services for the Canterbury Regional Forensic Service.

He has experience in hundreds of homicides, including specific insanity and infanticide cases.

He began giving evidence yesterday, telling the court that he spent about nine hours interviewing Dickason as soon as she was well enough after the alleged murders.

Monasterio said his duty - in all cases - was “to the court” and he did not “favour” any party.

“You will get my opinion - irrespective of whether I am instructed by the court, the defence or the prosecution,” he said.

Today before he gave his formal findings on insanity and infanticide Monasterio revealed what Dickason told him she was feeling in the hours leading up to the alleged murders.

“I felt like a failed mother,” she said.

“My children always prefer Graham… they didn’t want to be with me.”

She said she felt “like a spring getting tighter” and that “I am going to do something”.

She felt her husband was “not coping” and she felt “overworked and alone”.

“I didn’t feel like myself… I couldn’t see myself going through another day,” she told Monasterio.

“All I wanted was some quiet… I want this to stop… I didn’t want to feel like a bad parent anymore.”

Monasterio said Dickason then “remembered” the children had played with cable ties in South Africa which led her to think about strangling them.

She went and got cable ties from the garage and proceeded to try and asphyxiate the girls.

Dickason eventually smothered the children with a towel.

After they were dead Monasterio said she was “shaking really badly” and she took several pills to calm herself down.

She said she “had not planned a suicide method” until after she killed her daughters.

She tried various ways to end her own life - which the Herald will not publish details of.

“She intended to go to her bedroom to lie in bed to die,” Monasterio said.

“Her next memory is of waking up in the intensive care unit in ‘shock and horror’ and ‘surprised to be alive’.”

Dickason told Monasterio she felt “deeply depressed”, despondent, hopeless and pessimistic.

“The worst I have felt in my life,” she claimed.

She did not engage in any suicide attempts or self-harm before the night she killed the girls and even then Monasterio said she “had no clear plan of suicide” at the time.

“She denied any sign of psychosis at any time,” he said.

“She denied any delusional beliefs.”

Monasterio said he carefully looked at “every single piece of information” provided to him about Dickason and “critically looked” at whether there was any sign of a “psychotic symptom”.

“I have not found any evidence for that in my review of all of the information that’s been disclosed,” he said.

Monasterio said Dickason reported her actions were “unplanned and impulsive” and stemmed from feelings “of desperation” and “inability to cope with the pressure” of living in New Zealand.

“She acknowledged considerable anger towards the twins… she said when Graham left the house she was overwhelmed with a sense that she could not cope and could not see a way forward,” he said.

“The reported that she then thought ‘this has to stop, I can’t do another day’.”

Monasterio said Dickason described “awareness of her actions” during the alleged murders which he believed would have taken up to 20 minutes.

“She reported that once she set about harming the children, they had to die… she reported she had no clear plan on how she would commit suicide after killing the children although her intention was to die,” he said.

He told the court in his fourth interview with Dickason she told him a different story.

“She reported that she realised she committed the offences ‘to protect my children’,” he said.

“She reported ‘I couldn’t leave them behind they would suffer too much… I was very, very sick - I have never been that depressed.

“She was convinced her children would not be able to cope and would suffer too much if she committed suicide and left them behind.

“She reported that her inability to talk to Graham and his lack of understanding and support was a strong factor in her sense of despair.”

In the final interview, Dickason continued to deny any psychosis and said she was “in a muddle” during earlier sessions with Monasterio and had only recently been able to understand why she killed the girls.

Accused ‘drove’ emigration to New Zealand - what Graham Dickason told Dr Monasterio

Dickason gave consent for Monasterio to interview her husband.

Graham Dickason told the expert his wife was “on board with emigrating to New Zealand” and in fact “she drove it”.

“It was clear we could have backed out at any time,” Graham Dickason said.

While he knew his wife was “stressed” about their cramped temporary home in Timaru and what she saw as an inadequate rental market, her depression “did not appear to be that severe”.

“It was all under control with medications,” Graham Dickason told Monasterio.

He said his wife was “actively involved with settling in” including taking care of the grocery shopping and making preparations for the girls to start school.

“He did not notice the defendant was objectively disabled,” Monasterio told the jury.

“There was nothing outwardly unusual on the day of the alleged offences… there seemed to be nothing out of the ordinary with Lauren.

“She was not observedly distressed or with any unusual behaviour.”

Monasterio’s evidence continues.

Defence expert - Dickason killed ‘out of love’

Monasterio’s evidence follows the first defence expert Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman -a forensic and reproductive psychiatrist.

Her formal opinion was Dickason’s case was a clear example of an altruistic motive - where a parent kills “out of love” rather than out of anger or hate.

She opined Dickason was “severely depressed and had developed psychotic thinking”.

“It is my opinion that at the time of her alleged offending Lauren Dickason was labouring under a disease of the mind to such an extent that it rendered her incapable of knowing that the act was morally wrong,” she opined.

“She conceptualised that [killing the children] was the right thing to do.”

The case so far:

Lauren Anne Dickason is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander and a jury of eight women and four men.

The Crown alleges Dickason murdered the children in a “calculated” way because she was frustrated, angry and resentful of them.

It acknowledges Dickason suffered from sometimes-serious depression, it maintains she knew what she was doing when she killed the girls.

Last week, Crown Prosecutor Andrew McRae alleged Dickason was an angry and frustrated woman who was “resentful of how the children stood in the way of her relationship with her husband” and killed them “methodically and purposefully, perhaps even clinically”.

The defence says Dickason was a severely mentally disturbed woman in the depths of postpartum depression and did not know the act of killing the children was morally wrong at the time of their deaths.

Further, it says she was “in such a dark place” she had decided to kill herself and felt “it was the right thing to do” to “take the girls with her”.

The trial is expected to run for at least another week.