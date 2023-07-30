A psychiatric expert will tell a jury whether or not Lauren Dickason was insane at the time she killed her children in 2021. Video / NZ Herald

WARNING: This story contains graphic and sensitive content.

The trial for a woman who smothered her young daughters to death but claims she was insane at the time has entered its third week.

A jury will hear from a string of experts this week as to whether they think Lauren Anne Dickason was so mentally disturbed when she killed her children that she cannot be held responsible - or if she became so angry she snapped and murdered them.

Dickason, 42, is charged with murdering Liané - who was a week off her 7th birthday - and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their Timaru home in September 2021.

The family had emigrated from South Africa and been in New Zealand less than a month when the girls died.

While Dickason admits she killed the children she has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges by reason of insanity or infanticide.

Lauren Dickason during her police interview. Photo / Pool

She is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander and a jury of eight women and four men.

The Crown alleges Dickason murdered the children in a “calculated” way because she was frustrated, angry and resentful of them.

It acknowledges Dickason suffered from sometimes-serious depression, it maintains she knew what she was doing when she killed the girls.

Last week, Crown Prosecutor Andrew McRae alleged Dickason was an angry and frustrated woman who was “resentful of how the children stood in the way of her relationship with her husband” and killed them “methodically and purposefully, perhaps even clinically”.

The defence says Dickason was a severely mentally disturbed woman in the depths of postpartum depression and did not know the act of killing the children was morally wrong at the time of their deaths.

Further, it says she was “in such a dark place” and had decided to kill herself and felt “it was the right thing to do” to “take the girls with her”.

During the Crown case, the jury heard evidence about Dickason’s life before the alleged murders, including her gruelling fertility journey and devastating loss of a baby daughter at 18 weeks’ gestation and her family’s move to New Zealand from South Africa in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jurors heard two days of evidence from Dickason’s husband, who came home from a work function to find his three children dead in their beds.

Graham and Lauren Dickason with their daughters Liane, Maya and Karla.

A video of his police interview was played, and then Graham Dickason gave lengthy evidence and faced cross-examination by the defence.

The court also heard from those first to the scene after Graham Dickason found his children dead and from people who met the Dickason family after they arrived in Timaru, including the girls’ teachers.

And Dickason’s video interview with police was also played, during which she outlined how and why she killed the girls.

The defence then called evidence from Dickason’s mother and another close family member who spoke of her mental state before she left South Africa.

Experts are now being called to give evidence about Dickason - three for the defence and two for the Crown.

The trial is expected to run at least another week.