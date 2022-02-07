Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 188 community cases today, 14 in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Labour has escaped an Omicron backlash in tonight's Newshub-Reid Research political poll, while support for National and the Green Party has both increased at the expense of Act.

Support for Labour is at 44.3 per cent, an increase of 1.6 points.

National is up 4.4 points to 31.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has overtaken Act, now at 9.6 per cent, up 2.4 points compared to Act on 8 per cent, down a massive eight percentage points.

Those results would give Labour 56 seats and the Green Party 12 - well above the 61 seats needed to form a Government.

National would earn 39 seats and Act 10 seats.

Among the smaller parties Te Pāti Māori was on 2 per cent, NZ First 1.8 per cent, The Opportunities Party 1.5 per cent and the Conservative Party 1.1 per cent.

In the first Newshub Reid-Research poll with Christopher Luxon at the helm he was the preferred Prime Minister with 17.8 per cent of respondents, up 15.3 percentage points from his results in Newshub's last poll when Judith Collins was still leader.

PM Jacinda Ardern is still the strong favourite at 43.3 per cent, up 1.6 points.

Ardern told Newshub the poll results, which came after a tough few weeks for the Government with its handling of rapid antigen tests and MIQ, showed people had "confidence in our plan".

Luxon said the results were "positive and encouraging".

Act leader David Seymour has taken a hit along with his party as preferred PM, down four points to 7.9 per cent.

Seymour told Newshub while they needed to work on getting back to previous "record levels of support", a lot of people would be worried about the fact the overall vote for the centre-right was not growing.

While Luxon's 17.8 per cent as preferred Prime Minister in his first Newshub Reid-Research poll was above former leader Judith Collins, who started at 14.6 per cent, it was well below Ardern's debut at 26.3 per cent and John Key at 24 per cent.

Tonight's poll comes after a 1 News-Kantar poll a week ago had support for National rising four points to 32 per cent, with most of that support coming from Act.

That poll, the first under Luxon's leadership, had Labour down just 1 point to 40 per cent, with likely support party, the Greens, steady on nine per cent.

Act was down three points to 11 per cent, leaving the gap between National-Act and Labour-Green at 6 points, just two points narrower than the last poll, taken in early November when Judith Collins led National.

That poll also had Ardern's net approval rating at just +15, plummeting from +55 at the election.

Luxon, made his first appearance in the poll with a net approval rating of 22 points.

National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His performance in the poll was bolstered by the 37 per cent of people who either didn't know whether they approved or disapproved of him, or declined to answer.

The poll showed 42 per cent of people approving of Luxon and 20 per cent disapproving.

In a Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll from January, Labour rose 1.7 points to 41.2 per cent with National at 33 per cent, up 0.4 points.

Act was at 11.5 and the Greens 10.7. The Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll from December was also the first to show that National appeared to be taking support from Act, rather than Labour.

The last Newshub-Reid Research poll precluded the end of Judith Collins' reign as leader.

That poll in November had National on just 26.9 per cent, and Labour 42.7 per cent.