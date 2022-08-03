Lotto Powerball's latest big winner has won $6.5 million. Photo / File

It is a golden morning for one lucky Lotto winner in Wellington, who has won a cool $6.5 million overnight.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Pak'nSave supermarket in Petone in Lower Hutt and is made up of $6m from Powerball first division and $500,000 from Lotto's first division.

Anyone who bought a ticket from there in the past week is advised to check it as soon as possible.

Last night's winning numbers were: 2, 7, 25, 27, 28, 35 and bonus number 40.

The Powerball number was 7 and the winning strike numbers were: 7, 25, 2 and 28.

It was also a great night for 11 other Lotto players around the country, who each picked up $16,737 in Lotto second division.

Another player won Powerball second division - taking their winnings to $27,800. That winning ticket was at the New World Waihī supermarket in Waihī.