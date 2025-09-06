Several people found themselves trapped in a lift at Hamilton’s SkyCity Casino late last night. Photo / Belinda Feek

A late-night rescue has been carried out at Hamilton’s SkyCity Casino after 11 people ended up trapped in a lift.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed it responded to the incident just before 11.30pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said 11 people were trapped inside the elevator for around 20 minutes.

He said a swift rescue operation had all people out of the lift by 11.45pm.