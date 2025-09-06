SkyCity was unable to comment on what caused the incident when contacted by the Herald early Sunday morning.
Sky Entertainment Group expanded its presence in New Zealand in 2002 with the launch of SkyCity Hamilton, a 24-hour casino situated in the city centre.
By 2005, the group had acquired full ownership of the Hamilton casino after agreeing to purchase Riverside Trust’s 30% equity stake in the casino for $33 million.
It also agreed to purchase six retail properties and office space in Hamilton’s Riverside Entertainment complex for $4 million, which is used for food and beverage operations.
The casino features over 300 gaming machines and 23 Table Games, eight bars and restaurants, a bowling alley, and an X-Golf simulator.
In 2020, SkyCity’s controversial bid to swap out three of its Blackjack tables for 60 more gaming machines in Hamilton was thrown out by the Gambling Commission.