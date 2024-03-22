Large vegetation fire burning in Pawarenga, Far North District

Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald





A large vegetation fire has been burning on the shore of Whangape Harbour in the Far North.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it was alerted to the blaze on Warawara Forest Rd in Pawarenga about 8pm last night.

“The fire is in a remote area near the Golden Stairs Walkway area and there is no road access to the fireground for fire trucks,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

“Fire crews have been monitoring the fire ground and helicopters will be deployed at first light in the morning.”

No known structures were at risk and the wind was favourable, blowing the fire towards the Whangape Harbour, the spokesperson said.