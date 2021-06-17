Large gang funeral procession to run through several Auckland suburbs

Large gang member funeral procession to honour Auckland Head Hunter Taranaki Fuimaono who died in police custody. Video / Instagram

A funeral procession involving a large number of gang members on motorcycles is expected to run through a number of suburbs throughout Auckland today.

Friends and family of Taranaki Fuimaono are gathering this morning to farewell the 43-year-old, who has links to the Head Hunters gang.

More than 100 Head Hunters gang members are already gathered at a central Auckland church.

Known as "Ardie" or "Ardz", he was named this week as the man who died shortly after being taken into police custody on Saturday evening.

Police issued a notice to the public advising of a large funeral procession expected today.

Police told the Herald that events related to Fuimaono's funeral are happening across the city throughout the day - from Pt Chevalier to Grey Lynn and parts of South Auckland.

It is understood the funeral is being held at a church in Grey Lynn this morning.

Fuimaono, of Westmere, was arrested on Saturday evening and later died in Auckland City Hospital.

Police said they were providing support for his family and that a critical investigation was now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The matter has also been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

WorkSafe NZ and the Coroner have been notified of the death as well.