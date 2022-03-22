Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 10pm. Photo / NZME

Eleven fire engines and 44 firefighters fought a large fire at a mixed-use residential commercial building in Auckland overnight.

Fire and Emergency were called just after 10pm about the blaze in the Auckland suburb of Rosedale.

Shift manager Josh Pennefather said the building was 40 by 20 metres and two storeys high, and was well alight by the time they arrived.

Pennefather says the blaze was contained just after 11pm. Everyone was accounted for and there are no reports of injuries.

He says a fire investigator has attended but the cause isn't yet known.

One fire engine is still in attendance.