Large fire in Christchurch's Redcliffs as temperatures rise

The fire at McCormacks Bay. Photo / George Heard

By: Kim Moodie and Tim Cronshaw

Emergency services are responding to a large scrub fire in Christchurch's Redcliffs.

Fire services were flooded with multiple calls reporting the blaze on Balmoral Hill, near Glentrae Rd, at about 1.40pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the blaze is stretching 50m x 100m and a number of homes are under threat.

A helicopter was in attendance at the fire. Photo / George Heard

A helicopter is en-route from Christchurch Airport.

At 2pm temperatures were sitting near 27C in the garden city.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown said he can see heavy smoke coming up over Mt Pleasant and into Heathcote.