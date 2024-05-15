Large fire at South Auckland factory, cars in flames

Ten fire appliances have been at the scene of a large factory fire in Takanini, South Auckland. Photo / File

A fire at a factory in the South Auckland suburb of Takanini has caused multiple cars to go up in flames.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Hayley Prince said at 3am Fenz received multiple calls to a

building on fire.

The building, which is around 50m by 40m in size, was “well involved” on arrival, she said.

A number of cars outside of the factory had also caught fire. It was not clear if the cars were on the factory’s property.

Just after 5am firefighters were extinguishing hotspots. There were around 10 fire appliances still at the scene but they were beginning to leave, and would likely be scaled back to one appliance.

The building is on Great South Rd, just south of Walters Rd.








