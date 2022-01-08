Large fire at Matamata's Viking Kayaks under investigation

The fire last at Viking Kayaks, Matamata. Photo / Tony Green Facebook

An investigation into a massive fire in Matamata will start today.

Fire investigators are on their way to the scene of the blaze that started last night at a large manufacturing building on Firth St.

The fire started just before 9pm at Viking Kayaks.

About 12 fire trucks and 50 firefighters were sent to the 100 by 30 metre structure.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underdown said the blaze was brought under control by 10pm and firefighters finished at the scene at 1am.

A spokesperson for Viking Kayaks posted online last night.

"Talk about starting the new year with a bang," they wrote.

"Not quite the start we planned.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out, please know our family and awesome team are OK, this fire is a big one and will disrupt supply for a little bit but we are Viking so stay tuned."