Large fire at former Massey University campus and police training centre in Albany
By Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Fire crews have tackled a fire spreading through derelict buildings in the north of the city. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire crews have spent the morning battling an Auckland blaze that broke out among a series of buildings earmarked for demolition.
Five fire trucks were sent to the scene on Eastbourne Rd overnight where a number of buildings at the old Massey University campus near the Albany Highway were well
ablaze.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had now been brought under control.
Crews were working to dampen remaining hotspots, the spokesman said.