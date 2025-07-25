Fire crews have tackled a fire spreading through derelict buildings in the north of the city. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Large fire at former Massey University campus and police training centre in Albany

Fire crews have tackled a fire spreading through derelict buildings in the north of the city. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews have spent the morning battling an Auckland blaze that broke out among a series of buildings earmarked for demolition.

Five fire trucks were sent to the scene on Eastbourne Rd overnight where a number of buildings at the old Massey University campus near the Albany Highway were well ablaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had now been brought under control.

Crews were working to dampen remaining hotspots, the spokesman said.