Lane closed on the Kaimai Ranges after crash

One lane was blocked while a vehicle was towed away, but it is expected to reopen soon. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A lane was closed on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges this evening after a single-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene, near Hanga Rd, at 8.20pm after it was reported a vehicle had rolled.

One person suffered minor injuries.

One lane was blocked while the vehicle was towed away, but it is expected to reopen soon.

Further down the country, a slip on SH2, between Napier and Wairoa, forced the road to close at 6.40pm.

It was reopened soon after, according to Waka Kotahi, after contractors assessed the slip. The contractors will return tomorrow to finish cleaning up the debris.

Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to take extra care when travelling through the area.

FINAL UPDATE 7:50PM

