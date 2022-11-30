A breakdown blocked a lane on the Harbour Bridge, causing delays before the lane reopened. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A breakdown blocked a lane on the Harbour Bridge, causing delays before the lane reopened. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A breakdown has blocked a lane on the Habour Bridge, causing delays for northbound motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure of lane one at midday and warned of delays until the breakdown was cleared.

The transport agency said the breakdown was cleared as of 12.30pm.

Traffic briefly backed up to the Victoria Park tunnel, according to Google Maps live traffic data, but was now free-flowing.

UPDATE 12:30PM

This breakdown now towed clear. ^TP https://t.co/7wVZJZyOMO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 30, 2022

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 12:00 MIDDAY

A breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane on the Harbour Bridge (lane 1 of 4). Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/MkIzUKgghP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 30, 2022







