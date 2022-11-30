A breakdown has blocked a lane on the Habour Bridge, causing delays for northbound motorists.
Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure of lane one at midday and warned of delays until the breakdown was cleared.
The transport agency said the breakdown was cleared as of 12.30pm.
Traffic briefly backed up to the Victoria Park tunnel, according to Google Maps live traffic data, but was now free-flowing.
UPDATE 12:30PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 30, 2022
This breakdown now towed clear. ^TP https://t.co/7wVZJZyOMO
SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 12:00 MIDDAY— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 30, 2022
A breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane on the Harbour Bridge (lane 1 of 4). Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/MkIzUKgghP