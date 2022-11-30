Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lane reopens on Auckland Harbour Bridge, delays ease

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A breakdown blocked a lane on the Harbour Bridge, causing delays before the lane reopened. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A breakdown blocked a lane on the Harbour Bridge, causing delays before the lane reopened. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A breakdown has blocked a lane on the Habour Bridge, causing delays for northbound motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure of lane one at midday and warned of delays until the breakdown was cleared.

The transport agency said the breakdown was cleared as of 12.30pm.

Traffic briefly backed up to the Victoria Park tunnel, according to Google Maps live traffic data, but was now free-flowing.



Latest from New Zealand