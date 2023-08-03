The Taylorville Rd landfill is near Greymouth on the West Coast. Photo / Google Maps

The Taylorville Rd landfill is near Greymouth on the West Coast. Photo / Google Maps

A worker in a West Coast landfill was hospitalised yesterday evening with critical injuries after becoming overwhelmed by fumes at the bottom of a pit.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they used lines rescue equipment to perform a “snap rescue” and get the worker out.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm, according to Greymouth Fire Chief Lee Swinburn.

Two people had been working at the bottom of the landfill on Taylorville Rd, near Greymouth, when they were overcome by fumes in the water they were standing in.

One of the workers managed to scramble to safety before calling emergency services. The other wasn’t able to get out.

Three fire units arrived at the scene, Swinburn said, and used lines rescue equipment to reach the bottom of the landfill’s pit.

Breathing apparatus was placed on the worker left in the pit, who was quickly removed by firefighters and treated by St John Ambulance staff.

St John confirmed to the Herald the worker was taken to hospital with critical injuries. The other worker was also hospitalised.

The landfill is understood to be overseen by the local council, which the Herald has approached for comment.

WorkSafe confirmed in a statement it had opened an investigation into the matter and inspectors have headed to the landfill today.

The investigation would take up to 12 months to complete, a spokesperson said.