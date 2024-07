A staged suicide alleged in Polkinghorne trial, tragedy as four people killed on our roads and pollution stops Olympics training. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Michael Craig

Two teens have been arrested after the alleged robbery of the Lakes Four Square in Tauranga.

Police said in a statement four people went into a Pyes Pā supermarket and demanded cash and cigarettes about 8pm on Sunday.

The four left in an allegedly stolen vehicle taking money from the till and tobacco products from the cabinets.

Police arrested a 16-year-old Tauranga boy and a 17-year-old Mount Maunganui boy that night and were still looking for two others.