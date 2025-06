Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police are appealing for information after an unattended kayak was found floating upside down on Lake Te Anau late yesterday afternoon.

The red and white kayak was found along with a paddle, stainless-steel flask, and some fishing tackle nearby.

“Police hope the kayaker made it ashore and returned home without alerting anyone of their mishap,” a statement said.

“Police urge anyone who recognises the kayak or has failed to return home from fishing on Lake Te Anau today to contact police, quote event number P062824240.”