Product at Asian Sari-sari store is flung from the shelves as a 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Taupō. Video / JhuVal Gabayan

A tsunami in Lake Taupō sparked by a last night’s strong earthquake has destroyed boats and caused damage to foreshore areas in the township as more than 150 aftershocks have been detected in the past 12 hours.

The central North Island is continuing to be rattled by tremors in the wake of a strong 5.6 magnitude quake.

The shallow quake struck about 20km southwest of Taupō shortly before midnight, at a depth of 5km.

Coastguard Lake Taupō skipper Mike Hughes said the earthquake caused a surge of water to sweep up some beaches.

In Four Mile Bay at the southern end of Taupō township, the water had surged about 20-30 metres up the beach, destroying two boats belonging to Taupō Pedal Boats, ripping wooden bollards from a park area nearby and eroding about two metres of soil away from the foreshore.

Hughes said it was the same concept as a tsunami at sea – if it is long and strong, with an earthquake lasting more than a minute then it was best advised to get away from the water’s edge. In this case, Four Mile Bay shelves off sharply into deep water which could have been a factor.

Taupō Pedal Boats owners Jess Ratana and Kiripiti Bowden were down at the lake’s edge pulling the two four-person pedal boats off the rocks with a 4WD ute.

Jess said they were forutunate all of their pedal bikes were intact but the larger pedal boats were the only two they had.

”We pulled them right up last week because of the wind. It was really windy down here.

They were on the grass, they weren’t really near the water at all.

”It’s just pulled them out and the wind direction has taken them this way and they have ended up being smashed against the rocks.”

She said they were insured.

”It’s not something we ever thought would happen – an earthquake, and a lake tsunami. I don’t think anyone would have expected that.”

She said their summer season kicks off in about two weeks but it would likely take at least two months to get replacement boats bought and shipped in from overseas.

The business had been going great since they started in January last year and they had also expanded the pedal bikes into Pilot Bay in Mt Maunganui.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said it was a pretty big earthquake but so far they had not identified any damage to infrastructure although teams were out checking pipes this morning.

“It was a juicy one alright.”

Taupō Volcano's seismicity has sharply increased overnight with a strong M5.6 earthquake within the volcano's caldera @ 11:47pm NZT, 30 Nov

There has been over 150 quakes in the last 12 hrs. Since April’s unrest started, 1000+ earthquakes have been recorded. Status Alert level 1 pic.twitter.com/S11mVHYiqp — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) November 30, 2022

Geonet said 150 quakes had been recorded since the initial shock that saw items fall from walls and shelves and gave residents across the central region a sleepless night.

GNS seismic duty officer John Ristau and volcanic duty officer Steve Sherburn said last night’s quake was by far the largest tremor recorded since May when activity ramped up under the lake.

The previous largest was a 4.2 magnitude quake on September 10.

The scientists said this week was now regarded as the most active of this year but most of this was down to aftershocks.

“The current week, is the most active this year, and it is twice as active as the next most which was in early September, but this activity is almost all aftershocks of the M5.6 earthquake.”

While there was a small possibility an even more powerful quake would strike, the likely scenario was a repeat of an earlier September sequence which saw activity decrease.

“While it is impossible to predict earthquakes – we can only calculate statistical forecasts – however when an earthquake occurs there is always a small possibility that a larger earthquake will occur.

“The most likely scenario is there will be a number of smaller aftershocks which will taper off, much like we experienced with the M 5 in September 2019 with a similar aftershock sequence.”

This morning Oruanui resident Beth told Newstalk ZB: “Never felt anything like it before. Things fell down and next thing I could hear water.

“It shook the hot boiler so violently it’s ruptured all the pipes at the top. Water was spraying all over the floor down and through the carpet.

“First thing I did was dive into the room and get my grandson - he looked quite frightened. And then I ran outside in the dark to turn the water off.”

Taupō had a strong shake with several aftershocks this evening – a shallow M5.3 was felt widely by 5000+ people at 11:47 PM. Earthquakes are common for this area at VAL1. Remember, if you’re in bed when an earthquake occurs, Stay, Cover and Hold. https://t.co/Xo2KIeIBLf #eqnz pic.twitter.com/UO1vez6Et1 — GeoNet (@geonet) November 30, 2022

Another Taupō resident, Karen, said her family was “shaken up pretty badly”.

”We’ve been through the big quake in Whakatāne years ago and this was not nice. It was a complete reminder of what we went through back then.”

Taupō local Stacey Fox, whose house is on a hill, said it shook all night; breaking glass and spilling books and cans from the pantry onto the floor.

Taupō resident Stacey Fox said his house shook all night. Photo / Supplied

Shop security footage captured the moment the quake hit at the Asian Sari-sari store.

Just after 11.48pm items on the shelves started shaking before falling on the floor.

Dozens of aftershocks reported since

By 5.23am, there had been at least 29 aftershocks.

The biggest aftershock was reported at 12.40am with a 4.5 magnitude quake hitting at a depth of 5km about 20km southwest of Taupō.

On the GeoNet Facebook page, Taupō local Brittany Rose said: “Was that a good one. Still rumbling here for [the] past hour and hasn’t stopped.”

Katie Howie said over at her house, drawers “flew open” when the quake struck.

That was “a biggie”, she wrote.

Taupō resident Les Pepper said the shakes brought back memories of being in the 1987 Edgecumbe earthquake.

Pepper, who lives in the Rangatira Park area, said they usually get regular small earthquakes. But last night was different.

“This one woke me up in a real rush. Our two-storey house was rocking and creaking. I could hear things falling off of shelves,” he said.

”I hope this isn’t the volcanic events in the lake starting to ramp up. We lived through the Edgecumbe earthquakes whilst based at Matahina hydro power station. It’s brought a lot of those memories back.”

Pepper said things had settled down this morning and there appeared to be no major damage on his street.

Earthquake activity ‘sharply increased’ overnight

Taupō Volcano’s seismicity - the occurence or frequency of earthquakes in a region - had “sharply increased” overnight, as a result of the 5.6 magnitude quake.

Hauraki Gulf Weather reported about 6.30am that there had been over 150 earthquakes in the area in the last 12 hours.

“Since April’s unrest started, 1000 (plus) earthquakes have been recorded,” according to the site.