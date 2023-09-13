Trevor Wiringi, 50, and Helen Smith, 49, both of Rotorua, were found dead on the morning of October 16, 2020. Police quickly revealed their deaths were not suspicious.Photo / Laurilee McMichael

The coroner has ruled on the death of a couple whose bodies were found floating naked on the shore of Lake Taupō, revealing new details of the booze and drug-fuelled night they died.

Trevor Wiringi, 50, and Helen Smith, 49, both of Rotorua, were found dead on the morning of October 16, 2020. Police quickly revealed their deaths were not suspicious.

Taupō locals described seeing revellers, apparently drunk, partying in hot pools on the lake’s shore the day before Wiringi and Smith were found dead.

Three years on from the tragedy, coroner Louella Dunn, of Hamilton, has found the couple died from drowning and hypothermia while bathing in the lake while heavily drunk.

The couple went to the Waiotapu Loop Rd hot pools on October 15, where they immediately began drinking alcohol and met another couple, Sarah Rowland-Skleton and Hemi Tamihana, with whom they spent the evening.

In her report, Dunn outlined comprehensive details of the two couple’s alcohol consumption that night.

The events of the evening included them being refused service at a pub for being intoxicated and a police officer pulling them up and arresting Tamihana for having excess breath alcohol.

After finishing all their alcohol at the Waiotapu Loop Rd hot pools, where photographs showed Wiringi and Smith “drinking and appearing to have a good time”, Tamihana and Rowland-Skelton went to buy more.

About 2pm, Tamihana and Rowland-Skelton returned from the Waiotapu Hotel with a bottle of bourbon and coke. The two couples continued drinking and smoked some cannabis.

When the bourbon ran out, both couples went to Waiotapu Tavern. It was apparent to the bar manager they were all heavily intoxicated. They were refused service and became abusive before bar staff told them to leave.

Tamihana then drove the group to Taupō, went straight to a liquor store, and bought another bottle of bourbon. The group drove to Lake Taupō and continued drinking before going skinny-dipping in a thermal pool.

Then the group went to a fish and chip shop, where they arrived about 6.30pm and were so drunk they “caused issues for members of the public,” Dunn said.

There were reports Tamihana and Wiringi started wrestling in the shop. Wiringi lost his balance in the store and hit his head, causing him to lose consciousness for a few seconds.

As the group left the shop, heading back to the lake, police got reports about Tamihana’s driving. About 7pm, a police officer found the couples in a carpark where “it was apparent all were heavily intoxicated,” Dunn said.

Tamihana admitted he had been driving, was breath tested, and arrested for having excess breath alcohol. Tamihana had 868 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, which Dunn noted was four times over the legal limit.

When Tamihana returned from the Taupō police station, Wiringi was still drinking. Wiringi was also swimming in the lake, wearing his jeans.

Sometime after 9.30pm, Smith went to Wiringi and tried to bring him back to shore. Wiringi couldn’t stand properly and fell over, hitting his head on some rocks.

Tamihana dragged Wiringi away and left him near some rocks. Tamihana returned to his car with Rowland-Skelton.

“That was the last time Trevor [Wiringi] and Helen [Smith] were seen alive,” Dunn said.

About 7am the next day, “a member of the public walking past the water’s edge discovered two naked bodies floating in the shallow water,” Dunn said.

Police arrived at the scene at 7.20am. Police identified the bodies as Wiringi and Smith, noting Wiringi had grazes on his leg and forehead.

Dunn considered pathologist Dr Duncan Lamont’s post-mortem report after examinations were completed on October 20.

Lamont’s report said Wiringi died from downing and hypothermia. His report noted being submerged in 12C water and having a high blood alcohol content contributed to his death.

Lamont said Smith died from probably hypothermia also as a consequence of being in the frigid water and having a high concentration of alcohol in her body.

Toxicology reports revealed Wiringi had 307 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. He tested positive for cannabis.

Smith had 284mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Dunn noted the legal limit for drivers was 50mg per 100ml of blood.

“Both Trevor and Helen were at least five times over the legal blood alcohol level,” she said in her report.

“It is clear that the amount of alcohol consumed by both Trevor and Helen had affected their judgement and their ability to keep themselves safe in the water.

“Swimming late in the night in 12-degree Celsius water while heavily intoxicated is a dangerous mix. Tragically for both of them, the consequences were fatal.”

Dunn declined to make any recommendations or comments.

“I take this opportunity to extend my sincere condolences to the families and friends of both Trevor and Helen.”

Wiringi had a history of alcohol dependency and had criminal convictions relating to drink driving and other alcohol-related issues.

Smith had also suffered alcohol and drug dependency. Five years before her death, Smith had struggled to keep sober. Her dependency issues created tension in her relationship with Wiringi, her two daughters, and her wider family.

Smith was remembered by one person as a “typical rural girl”, a former horse showjumping representative who ended up leaving the industry and “then lost her way”.

Another source said, “She achieved a lot then one day her world fell apart. Something happened to her and she completely lost herself and she lost her way from then on.

“She was a mess, her direction was lost in human terms, she became a woman who lost herself.”

One of Smith’s friends in Wellington, Lovey Tauarua, said she was “so sad” to hear of the deaths.

“I have missed her [Smith] so much and had not heard from her in a while.”

Tauarua said Smith’s whānau would be in her prayers.

“She was a lovely lady.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.