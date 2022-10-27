The missing man was using a black and yellow inflatable kayak and wore a dark-green jacket. Photo / Supplied

Divers yesterday joined the search for a French tourist last seen kayaking on Lake Rotorua on Monday, police say.

The search for the kayaker continues today.

An inflatable kayak matching a description of the one used by the man was found earlier in the week but no further items belonging to him were found yesterday.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post today that the search and rescue teams' efforts were focused on a large area on the eastern side of the lake, near Mokoia Island.

Navy, divers, Coastguard and other search and rescue personnel are continuing the search on Lake Rotorua for a missing French tourist. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Navy, a dive squad, Fire and Emergency NZ and Coastguard were all assisting and police were liaising with the man's family.

The spokeswoman understood the divers joined the search yesterday.

Police have released a photograph of the man but have not named him.

The man was in a black and yellow blow-up kayak when he disappeared and was wearing a dark green jacket. Police have previously said it was not known if the man was wearing a life jacket.

"Police continue to ask anyone who may have seen this man or his kayak to come forward."

Several of the man's friends, also visitors to New Zealand, have issued public pleas on social media, asking for the public's help in the search.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday, Théo Bouteiller said he became friends with the man after the two met in Auckland.

He understood the man arrived in New Zealand from Montpellier, France last month with plans to stay for a year.

Bouteiller said they had been working as fruit pickers and travelling around the country.

His friend was last seen wearing a bright hoodie with "Periplus" written on the front, under a dark jacket. Periples is the French word for journeys.

Zé Na, another of the man's friends, said she knew the search teams were doing their best.

• Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052355407.