The intersection of Lake Rd and Montgomery Ave in Belmont. Photo / Google

A cyclist has died after colliding with a truck in Belmont in Auckland.

Emergency services are at the intersection of Lake Rd and Montgomery Ave.

They were called out just after 1pm.

One ambulance responded, but police say a cyclist died at the scene.

A section of Lake Rd, the main thoroughfare in and out of Devonport, will be closed.

CRASH - LAKE RD, BELMONT - 1:25PM

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of Lake Rd in Belmont between Old Lake Rd and Alamein Ave. Diversions are in place affecting all traffic. Expect delays and consider using an alternative route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/NSmTwefFq2 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 9, 2021

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

- More to come.