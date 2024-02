Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital makes apology to survivors of abuse

Lake Alice survivors are calling on the Crown to get a move on in compensating them.

Auckland barrister Rosemary Thomson remembers Thursday 29 September 1976, vividly.

And she remembers every day until Friday 5 October that year.

That’s because she was, for eight days as a 13-year-old, a patient at the Lake Alice psychiatric hospital near Marton.

“It was the worst eight days of my life.”