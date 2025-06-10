Robyn Dandy's dream of keeping a gypsy wagon in memory of her grandson faces bureaucratic challenges. Photo / Jimmy Ellingham via RNZ
By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ
A survivor of abuse in state care is heartbroken her long-held dream of buying a gypsy wagon to travel around in has run into a wall of bureaucracy.
As soon as Robyn Dandy received compensation this year for her torture at Lake Alice as achild and adolescent in the 1970s she bought a wagon, fulfilling a promise she made to her 6-year-old grandson Kahn Petch before he died in a house fire in November 2001.
Now, state housing provider Kāinga Ora says the wagon breaks its rules and must go.
The wagon, painted a bright blue and green, is a converted horse float.
Dandy had a graphic artist paint “Kahn’s Dream” on the front. A picture of him sits inside.
“When Kahn was a little toddler and I used to look after him we used to do gardening and things together, and I’d say to him, ‘One day Nana’s going to buy a bus and you and I will travel around the country together’.
“He used to get really excited and want to go there and then, but I didn’t have a gypsy wagon or a bus then,” Dandy said.
The pair never had the chance to travel together, but Dandy made a vow at Kahn’s tangi that she would buy a wagon and go on the road in her grandson’s memory – and three months ago she finally had the means to do so.
But, she said her tenancy manager turned up the week before last and said the wagon and a caravan then parked at her house must go, as well as chickens at the property.