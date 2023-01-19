Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Lady Tureiti Moxon. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

I was surprised about the news that the Prime Minister has resigned given that this is an election year but this happened with John Key previously so it is not an unusual event.

The PM has faced a number of huge challenges during her term which affected so many in this country, including the Christchurch Earthquake, the Christchurch terrorist mosque attack, Kaikoura flooding, the Covid pandemic and lockdowns but perhaps the biggest achievement for Māori was being resourced to look after our own communities during the Covid response.

I thought she did a good job once we as Māori mobilised to look after ourselves and the Government then resourced us properly to participate to look after our own communities with hygiene packs provided by Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency and the National Māori Urban Authority (Numa), kai, medications and Covid-19 support.

While it wasn’t perfect, this did more for race relations since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and meeting the needs of our own whanau.

Getting the Māori Health Authority, across the line was the other big moment during her tenure.

But is it enough? Successive governments have failed to change the plight of Māori in Aotearoa but this was a good start to the sharing of power and resources so Māori could look after ourselves.

In terms of her successor, I believe any one of our Māori Members of Parliament could do it justice if given the opportunity. Of course, I would like to see a Māori in the role as Pirimia but I don’t know if Aotearoa is ready for it or indeed the current members of the Labour Party.

The leader must be aware of the Crown’s obligations to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the responsibility of being a true partner with Iwi-Māori and courageous enough to continue the vision of Te Aka Whaiora (Māori Health Authority) and the current health reforms.

They need to have the courage to support mana motuhake and tino rangatiratanga – by Māori for Māori – so we are enabled to look after our own, our own way. Not undermine all the hard work to date.

We know that “business as usual” doesn’t work. It disadvantages Māori and continues to create inequities. There is no privilege in being landless, poor or sick.

Any change to a different political party (other than Te Pāti Māori ) may present a risk of a racist regime in power who believe that only those that have power and resources should be making decisions for Māori.

That must be challenged.