Gisborne-Wairoa Federated Farmers has a major fundraiser going to get up to $300,000 of extra fencing out to cyclone-impacted farmers. Feds regional interim president and East Coast farmer Toby Williams is pictured after Cyclone Gabrielle last year. Photo / Maja Burry, RNZ

The regional Federated Farmers executive has a major fundraiser under way to provide extra help to those still battling to bounce back from last year’s storms.

Gisborne-Wairoa Fed Farmers interim president Toby Williams has highlighted the fundraiser in his report for the provincial AGM to be held at BDO at midday on Friday, May 10.

The past 12 months have been unsettling for all farmers in the region, he says in the report.

“The cyclones left a lasting impact and continuing winter storms exacerbated the cyclone damage.

“That set farmers back further by undoing repairs that they had already made.

“That said, it is remarkable how well our land has actually held up when compared to farms in the Hawke’s Bay.”

Williams said the provincial executive spent many hours this year working out how to best support farmers to rebuild and keep farming.

“We settled on having a charity fundraiser in Gisborne where Federated Farmers rugby and netball teams will play respective Parliamentary teams.

“This is happening on May 25 at Ngātapa.

“We have sold sponsorships on the back of jerseys to raise funds,” he said.

“Woolworths NZ has generously supported and enabled us to invite people to attend a free after-match function.

“FMG has been incredible by supplying the uniforms we will wear.

“I am also grateful to the businesses from around New Zealand who have helped us by supplying food or money to enable us to put this event on.”

Money raised will be used to buy fencing equipment - posts and wire - to donate to farmers.

“While we cannot rebuild your farms, we can contribute in a small way.

“We are also giving away $45,000 in vouchers and a tractor at halftime of the rugby match, thanks to CNH, from Australia, and Stevensons and Taylor, in Hawke’s Bay.

“This is shaping up to be a great community event and we would love to see everyone at Ngātapa supporting the Feds against Parliament.

“So far, we have managed to raise $240,000 to buy the fencing gear and we hope to crack $300k with a few more initiatives in the pipeline.”

Williams said farmers should keep an eye out later in the winter when they call for registrations to receive fencing gear.

“Federated Farmers members will be eligible for preferential supply and a larger donation than non-members.

