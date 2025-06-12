The inquest into the death of Lachie Jones has reached its conclusion. Image / NZME
More than six years after the body of 3-year-old Lachie Jones was discovered in a Gore oxidation pond, a coroner is today expected to answer the question that has lingered ever since: was the toddler’s death a tragic accident, or is there evidence to suggest something more sinister occurred?
Conducted over two phases in 2024, the inquest examined the circumstances surrounding Lachie’s death, including the adequacy of two separate police investigations, forensic findings, and claims made by members of the public.
Throughout the first phase, multiple allegations of foul play were made by Max Simpkins, counsel for Lachie’s father, Paul Jones, suggesting Lachie’s mother or her other sons were involved in the boy’s death.
Retired Florida detective Karen Smith, who told the inquest she believed foul play was involved in Lachie’s death, became involved in the case not through official channels, but after being contacted by self-described psychic Kelvin Cruickshank – a television personality who claims to communicate with the dead.
Pathologist Dr Martin Sage gave evidence that Lachie’s presentation was consistent with drowning, stating that, in his opinion, it was “within the balance of probability” that this was the cause of death.
He reported no signs of significant trauma and noted foam at the mouth as a typical indicator.
However, the post-mortem examination’s scope and handling were questioned during the inquest, with particular attention paid to why a full head examination had not been conducted.
The inquest also examined a claim from a member of the public who said she had been told Lachie had been thrown into the pond by his brother.
The man accused of making the statement was called to give evidence and firmly denied ever having said it.
Lachie’s parents gave separate evidence.
Their relationship ended in 2018 following an assault by Jones, who later pleaded guilty to common assault.
During the inquest, Officer described their relationship as “on-off” leading up to the tragedy.
Jones has consistently asserted since the time of his son’s death that foul play was involved, telling police counsel Robin Bates that police were trying to fix a “botched-up police job”.
Scott, who was 16 at the time of Lachie’s death, was subject to aggressive cross-examination by Jones’s counsel Max Simpkins, including accusations and insinuations regarding delays in participating in the search or disposing of the body.
Scott did not have legal representation during this inquest and vigorously denied all allegations.