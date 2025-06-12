These allegations were strongly denied by Lachie’s mother, Michelle Officer, and her sons - Lachie’s half-brothers Jonathan and Cameron Scott – and were largely dismissed by multiple experts who gave evidence during the second phase.

Retired Florida detective Karen Smith, who told the inquest she believed foul play was involved in Lachie’s death, became involved in the case not through official channels, but after being contacted by self-described psychic Kelvin Cruickshank – a television personality who claims to communicate with the dead.

A central focus of the two phases was whether the evidence supported the initial finding of accidental drowning or if other possibilities required further consideration.

Pathologist Dr Martin Sage gave evidence that Lachie’s presentation was consistent with drowning, stating that, in his opinion, it was “within the balance of probability” that this was the cause of death.

He reported no signs of significant trauma and noted foam at the mouth as a typical indicator.

Lachlan Jones, 3, was found dead in an oxidation pond at Gore in January 2019. Photo / Supplied

However, the post-mortem examination’s scope and handling were questioned during the inquest, with particular attention paid to why a full head examination had not been conducted.

The inquest also examined a claim from a member of the public who said she had been told Lachie had been thrown into the pond by his brother.

The man accused of making the statement was called to give evidence and firmly denied ever having said it.

Lachie’s parents gave separate evidence.

Their relationship ended in 2018 following an assault by Jones, who later pleaded guilty to common assault.

During the inquest, Officer described their relationship as “on-off” leading up to the tragedy.

Paul Jones has long maintained foul play was involved in the death of his son Lachie. Photo / Southland Times

Jones has consistently asserted since the time of his son’s death that foul play was involved, telling police counsel Robin Bates that police were trying to fix a “botched-up police job”.

Scott, who was 16 at the time of Lachie’s death, was subject to aggressive cross-examination by Jones’s counsel Max Simpkins, including accusations and insinuations regarding delays in participating in the search or disposing of the body.

Scott did not have legal representation during this inquest and vigorously denied all allegations.

Following the inquest, Scott engaged a lawyer.

His mother rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing by her or her family, and described some of the allegations raised during the proceedings as cruel.

An embargo of the coroner’s findings is expected to end this afternoon.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.