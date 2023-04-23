Lavbour's candidate for Auckland Central Oscar Sims.

The Labour Party has selected its candidate vying for the Auckland Central seat at this year’s election.

The candidate, Oscar Sims, is a software engineer, who has been a spokesman for the Coalition for More Homes and a leading advocate of affordable housing in Auckland.

He will compete against the seat’s incumbent, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, and National candidate Mahesh Muralidhar, the head of a venture capital fund.

Sims was selected over already sitting Auckland-based MP Naisi Chin for the role and said he is “honoured” to be selected.

“I’ll work hard to win the seat and give local people a strong voice inside Chris Hipkins’ Government,” Sims said.

“Auckland Central is a youthful, diverse electorate and I want to make sure all of our communities have their voices heard in Parliament.”

Sims said the cost of living was the priority for him, and claims Labour has the best policies and plans to help reduce the strain of the crisis.

“We’ve extended the fuel tax cut, made public transport cheaper, raised benefits and superannuation, boosted the minimum wage and introduced the Winter Energy Payment,” Sims said.

He also said in his capacity as a strong advocate for community housing, he feels confident in Labour’s record for building more public housing, making it easier to consent new dwellings and building more infrastructure is making a real difference.

“As a young person, I know that more affordable housing, better wages and better public transport will make a difference for local people, help bring down carbon emissions and make Auckland Central an even more vibrant place to live, work and raise a family,” Sims said.

“I am driven by a belief in fairness and opportunity for everyone who calls our city home, and I’ll work hard every day of this campaign to earn the trust and support of local people.”

Despite the landslide win for Labour in the 2020 election, Swarbrick gained more votes than Labour’s Helen White for the seat, winning by a margin of about 1000 votes.

Swarbrick, who was re-elected without opposition, is the lone electorate MP for the Greens.