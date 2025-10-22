Advertisement
Labour weekend weather: Kiwis urged to check forecast before heading away, police undertake safety checks

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather: October 23, 2025.

Holidaymakers are being advised to keep an eye on the conditions, as wild weather is forecast to sweep in during Labour weekend.

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris told the Herald conditions would be good to start with, before deteriorating.

“People around the North Island heading away after work on Friday,

