Several South Island highways have closures, including State Highway 6 at Inangahua and SH7 from Kaiata to Stillwater.

Snow has closed SH73 between Ōtira and Arthur’s Pass Village and from Springfield to Arthur’s Pass (Porters Pass), and SH 80 between Lake Pūkaki and Mount Cook.

UPDATE 12:15PM

SH6 Inangahua is CLOSED between SH69 & Brown Creek Rd intersections.

CLOSED

• SH6 Inangahua

• SH7 Kaiata to Stillwater

• SH73 Otira to Arthur's Pass Village

• SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass (Porters Pass)

• SH80 Lake Pukaki to Mt Cook https://t.co/JJJxuOT7Yb pic.twitter.com/yfEN2TorEs — NZ Transport Agency - Nelson, Tasman & Marlborough (@nztantm) October 25, 2024

Forecasters said almost all of New Zealand was expected to experience rain on Saturday as holidaymakers flock north and south for Labour weekend.

MetService forecast that “most regions” would see a burst of heavy rain from late yesterday until Sunday morning as a band of heavy rain moves over the country.

Meanwhile, NZ Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) have urged motorists to keep themselves and others safe this Labour weekend – after six people died on the roads during the holiday last year.

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.

“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed.”

⚠️ A smorgasbord of active weather will affect NZ on Saturday.



⛈️ North Island: A period of heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms.



❄️ South Island: Widespread heavy rainfall and significant snowfall occurring above 500 metres.



Here's Chris with the details! pic.twitter.com/3wMgEv5HLC — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 25, 2024

The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, reiterated there was “no room for complacency” and said police were “determined not to see a repeat” of last Labour weekend’s six deaths.

Greally said staff would be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”

Forecasters said the country should be preparing for a wet Labour weekend and heavy traffic congestion over the coming days.

A raft of orange heavy rain warnings remain in effect for the Tasman District west of Motueka, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, the Rai Valley and Canterbury High Country this morning and are expected to lapse at 9pm today.

There's widespread risk of regions seeing large accumulations of rain as a band of heavy rain moves over the country from later today until Sunday morning.



It's the Southern Alps and northern South Island that are forecast to see the largest accumulations but most regions will… pic.twitter.com/6RF4SpU7dl — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2024

MetService warned up to 250mm of rain was expected about the ranges and alps, with much less forecast near the coast.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.”

A warning for the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne was set to come into effect for 12 hours from 9am today, bringing with it up to 100mm of rain and a possibility of thunderstorms.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” MetService said.

MetService forecaster Luis Fernandes said “almost all of New Zealand” would experience some rain on Saturday.

“The South Island is particularly wet to start the day off and then the rain is spreading across the North Island as the day goes on,” he said.

Active weather is expected to ramp up again late today into Saturday.



Rain will fall over much of the South Island, falling heavily for some (especially upper parts).



Note rain ➡️ snow over higher elevations.



A good reason to stay up-to-date with warnings from @MetService. pic.twitter.com/hnLgXCAX4h — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 24, 2024

“By late afternoon or early evening, just about all of the North Island will have had at least some rain.”

He said South Island residents would face a cold Saturday.

“Pretty much from Canterbury southwards, temperatures will be low. There could be snow down to 500 metres for inland Canterbury and parts of Otago, along with the wet weather.”

However, by Sunday, much of the low-pressure system forecast to soak the country on Saturday would weaken.

“We’re going to see showers in some places, especially in the morning,” Fernandes said.

“The rain then becomes confined to the western parts of the country. The west coasts of both North and South Islands, including Auckland down to Wellington and down to Southland, could continue to see a few showers.”

Our current Severe Weather Outlook has a lot of potentially severe weather on Saturday 👀



There's a high risk we'll issue a Heavy Snow Warning for parts of inland Canterbury. Inland Otago is also at risk.



The snow could be heavy above 500m so something to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/vv83bKIKAk — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2024

The system is forecast to weaken further and move off the country by Monday, but showers may linger in western parts of both islands.

Temperatures are set to linger in the low 20s for much of the North Island on Saturday.

“For Northland, Auckland and Waikato, we’re seeing 20C on average,” Fernandes said.

“But if you head towards the eastern part of the island, Hawke’s Bay, the Wairarapa, and places like Whanganui we’re likely to see temperatures in the mid-20s.

“Even towards Wellington, we’re seeing temperatures towards the 20C mark.”

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop.

“Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will be reaching the mid-20s on Sunday, but elsewhere we will see a slight dip in temperatures from the high teens to the 20C mark.”

