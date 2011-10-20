Labour unveils agriculture policy

Labour has announced a clampdown on foreigners buying land and will widen the parameters of the Reserve Bank to help keep the New Zealand dollar's exchange rate down, should it regain power at next month's election.
Party leader Phil Goff released Labour's Agriculture policy today at the Hawke's Bay Show.
He said New Zealand cannot afford to lose control of the country's best income-producing asset.
"We have to ensure we do not become tenants in our own land," he said.
"The real danger with the attractiveness of New Zealand farmland is that overseas buyers will buy up our land, buy up our future and the profits from our farmland will be will be repatriated overseas.