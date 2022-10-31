Labour has selected a candidate to run in the byelection later this year. Photo / File

Labour has selected a candidate to run in the byelection later this year. Photo / File

Georgie Dansey will be Labour’s candidate to contest the Hamilton West byelection, facing off against former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

Labour President Claire Szabó this morning announced Dansey as the party’s candidate for the byelection on December 10, which was forced by the resignation of Sharma two weeks ago after he had been expelled as a member of the party.

Dansey, of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, ran on the party list for Labour in 2020. She is the chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association and owns Body Fit Training in Te Awamutu.

“Georgie Dansey is a strong candidate for Hamilton West who brings experience and offers continuity,” Szabó said.

“Georgie’s years of experience representing education workers and running her own business makes her ideally suited to advocate for Hamiltonians inside Government and ensure workers and business voices are represented.

“She brings a great perspective and represents Labour’s values of fairness and opportunity in this by-election.”

Dansey referenced the impact caused by Sharma in her statement on her priorities for the Hamilton community.

“No one has benefited from the recent drama with the outgoing MP,” she said.

“It’s time to move on and get back to focusing on the real issues Hamiltonians face ... I look forward to talking with people across Hamilton West about how we can build on the Government’s strong local achievements so far, and make our community even stronger into the future.”

Sharma won the Hamilton West seat in 2020, winning it from National’s Tim Macindoe who had held the seat since 2008.

Former MP Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament two weeks ago. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sharma was expelled from the party’s caucus after a series of allegations he made against members of the party, which he often published on social media.

He had acted as an independent MP in the House until two weeks ago when he announced his shock resignation. Sharma claimed he had resigned because he feared Labour would invoke waka jumping legislation to kick him out of the party, but not until six months out from next year’s general election so to avoid a byelection.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly refuted Sharma’s claim, saying there had been no discussion of invoking the waka jumping legislation.

Dansey’s selection comes after National revealed its three-person candidate shortlist, which appears to have answered leader Christopher Luxon’s urging for more diversity in the party’s selections.

One of Iwi head Tama Potaka, health manager Frances Hughes and Pasifika business director Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau will be chosen this weekend as National’s candidate.

Two Pākehā men initially expected to contest it for National - Macindoe and former Mayor Andrew King - either opted out or did not make the shortlist.

Former National Party MP Tim Macindoe. Photo / Supplied

Last week, Luxon publicly stated that it was his expectation the party would deliver more diversity - a clear message to the party members in Hamilton West. Luxon and National were mocked after the recent Tauranga byelection in which the three shortlisted candidates were all white men.

Women only make up one-third of its caucus, while it has just two Māori MPs and no Pasifika.

Tama Potaka is the chief executive of Ngāi tai ki tāmaki, who was an investment adviser at the NZ Super Fund and the former head of corporate services for Tanui Group Holdings. He is fluent in te reo Māori, and a lawyer by background.

Afeaki-Taumoepeau, a New Zealand-born Tongan raised in South Auckland, is a business director and involved with charitable, church and NGO work. She was chair of the New Zealand Tonga Business Council and is involved in local Waikato business groups.

Hughes has a long career in nursing management and health and in 2020 was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for her Services to Nursing & Mental Health. She returned to New Zealand in 2019 after spending a few years in Queensland as chief nursing and midwifery officer and in Europe as chief executive of the International Council of Nursing. She is now the Group General Manager Clinical and Care services at Oceania Healthcare.

The Act Party’s board has decided the party will contest the byelection and should confirm its candidate later this week.

Last week, The Opportunities Party announced it would also enter the race, choosing candidate Naomi Pocock.

The Green Party’s Hamilton members and executive team had agreed not to enter a candidate.