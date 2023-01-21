A history of Chris Hipkins' political career and memorable moments.

Labour MPs are arriving ahead of a vote to confirm Chris Hipkins as party leader - and to select a deputy, which is understood to be Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Hipkins will then give his first full press conference this afternoon and is expected to set out in more detail what his immediate plans are, and some indication of what stamp he might put on Labour’s current policy programme.

It’s expected Hipkins will outline when Jacinda Ardern will formally resign as Prime Minister and when he will be sworn in, which could be on Wednesday ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of 2023.

MPs who have arrived at Parliament ahead of the caucus meeting included current deputy leader Kelvin Davis, Tangi Utikere, Jo Luxton and Helen White.

Utikere, MP for Palmerston North and chair of the health select committee, told reporters he was “really excited” ahead of today’s events.

“Today the team will confirm Chris Hipkins as our next leader and therefore the next Prime Minister and that’s an exciting thing for all of us to be doing today.”

He would not be drawn on whether he hoped to be shifted up the party rankings, saying it was a matter for Hipkins.

Labour MP Tangi Utikere. Photo / Supplied

Utikere was among the new MPs who entered Parliament following overwhelming support for Ardern in the 2020 election, which led to the party securing enough of the vote to govern alone.

Asked whether he feared for his job ahead of the upcoming election, Utikere said unity and teamwork were his focus.

“For us, it’s about being a team, we are united behind our new leader and I think Chris Hipkins will be a fantastic Prime Minister,” he said.

“We’ve got a long way to go in the campaign and I’m looking forward to playing my role as a member of his team.”

He also wouldn’t comment on who he felt should be Labour’s deputy leader, despite earlier reports Sepuloni is a frontrunner.

Luxton, MP for Canterbury’s Rangitata electorate, believed the support shown for Hipkins indicated a unified caucus.

Labour MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Asked whether Labour’s Māori caucus members wanted representation in the deputy role, Luxton said the decision remained with Hipkins.

“I think there [are] so many different, talented and diverse people within our caucus as a whole and ultimately it will be up to the Prime Minister to decide.”

She described Ardern and Hipkins as “different people with different styles” when asked whether the incoming Prime Minister would alter policy introduced by his predecessor.

Hipkins, the Police and Education Minister, was revealed yesterday as Labour’s sole nomination for the party’s leadership after Ardern last week stated she would resign as Prime Minister by February 7.