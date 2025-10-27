Labour Day will feature heavy showers and thunderstorms for the North Island and heavy snow is forecast for the South Island, down to at least 500 metres.



Keep your eyes on the latest watches and warnings:https://t.co/BjureLSfmP pic.twitter.com/FIDBHasKi6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 26, 2025

MetService has issued a strong wind watch and a heavy rain watch for Northland from 10pm until 5am tomorrow, with a moderate chance these will upgrade to warnings.

White said the worst of the weather would mainly affect the top of the North Island overnight.

“It does look a little bit stormy but the worst of that looks to be through the hours of darkness,” he said.

“There will still be some weather tomorrow morning for people back on the commute, but generally through the second half of Tuesday, the wet weather has moved on and the winds turn southwest.”

A heavy rain warning is already in place for the central North Island hill country from southern Waikato to Tongariro National Park until 4am tomorrow.

“Expect 50 to 80mm of rain, especially about the ranges. Thunderstorms possible [with] peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected tonight and overnight,” MetService said.

A heavy rain warning is also in force for Taranaki Maunga until 1am.

“Expect 100 to 150 mm of rain, with possible thunderstorms with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected late afternoon and evening,” MetService said.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has warned those travelling through northern Taranaki on parts of State Highways 3 and 4 later today to consider bringing their trip forward.

Between 60mm and 90mm of rain is forecast, with the potential for up to 130mm of rainfall, which could cause more flooding and slips more quickly than anticipated given higher-than-usual river levels and sodden land after earlier rainfall, NZTA Taranaki and Manawatū/Whanganui system manager Liesl Dawson said.

She urged motorists to drive to the conditions and be alert to the possibility of more flooding, slips, debris and tree branches on the road, and to keep an eye on NZTA’s Journey Planner, as short-notice closures may be a possibility.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.