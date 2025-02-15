But professor Tim Woodfield, who heads Otago’s Christchurch Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering (CReaTE) group, said much of this new field’s focus has now shifted to manufacturing cells at scale.

It’s here where his team is breaking new ground, using 3D bioprinting to create human tissue – and a modular, “Lego-like” method to assemble them.

The cutting-edge approach involves making micro-tissues: small spheres of tissue measuring a millimetre or less, but each packed with half a million cells.

The team has also developed specialised “bio-inks” tailored to work in a range of 3D bioprinting machines and support the growth of different cell types – including those found in cartilage and bone.

University of Otago scientists have created a specialised “bio-ink” for bioprinters that can help grow and assemble human cells to create new tissue. Photo / University of Otago

Woodfield said all of this meant researchers could mimic the complex make-up of tissues in a controlled and automated way, with the ultimate goal of “regenerating” damaged knee joints.

Now, the group has been picked from dozens of others around the world to join a multimillion-dollar project funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe initiative, along with support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The effort will see Woodfield and colleagues team up with leading universities, research centres, and industry partners to develop personalised, scalable tissue grafts for repairing damaged cartilage.

While the tech was still in the research and development phase, Woodfield was optimistic about its potential impact – and its eventual benefits for patients.

He offered the example of a 30 or 40-year-old who had suffered knee trauma, and the prospect of having to undergo a knee replacement surgery – then a second surgery after the replacement wore out within 20 years.

“What we’re hoping for is finding a solution so that, if you’re 30 or 40, you can have this cell treatment and only require one joint replacement when you’re much older,” he said.

“Obviously, the perfect result would be a solution that regenerates stable cartilage and bone tissue, so you never need a joint replacement at all.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.