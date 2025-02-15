Advertisement
Lab-made tissue: University of Otago’s ‘Lego-like’ invention targets knee problems

Jamie Morton
University of Otago researcher professor Tim Woodfield and his team are pioneering a new way to regenerate tissue for bone and cartilage. Photo / University of Otago

  • Kiwi scientists have joined a multimillion-dollar European Union programme to help “regenerate” damaged knee joints
  • The University of Otago group’s cutting-edge tech involves creating “micro-tissues” packed with human cells
  • It could mean fewer painful knee replacement operations for patients who suffer knee trauma

You can think of them like Lego bricks.

Only these little building blocks aren’t made of plastic – but living human cells, and they might provide the basis for lab-created bone joints, saving patients from multiple painful surgeries.

The tiny units are at the core of new tech being pioneered at the University of Otago, which is set to play a major role in an international effort pushing the bounds of regenerative medicine.

In recent times we’ve heard bold claims scientists will soon be able to 3D bioprint complex organs such as hearts and kidneys, rather than having to rely upon donors for transplants.

But professor Tim Woodfield, who heads Otago’s Christchurch Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering (CReaTE) group, said much of this new field’s focus has now shifted to manufacturing cells at scale.

It’s here where his team is breaking new ground, using 3D bioprinting to create human tissue – and a modular, “Lego-like” method to assemble them.

The cutting-edge approach involves making micro-tissues: small spheres of tissue measuring a millimetre or less, but each packed with half a million cells.

The team has also developed specialised “bio-inks” tailored to work in a range of 3D bioprinting machines and support the growth of different cell types – including those found in cartilage and bone.

University of Otago scientists have created a specialised “bio-ink” for bioprinters that can help grow and assemble human cells to create new tissue. Photo / University of Otago
Woodfield said all of this meant researchers could mimic the complex make-up of tissues in a controlled and automated way, with the ultimate goal of “regenerating” damaged knee joints.

Now, the group has been picked from dozens of others around the world to join a multimillion-dollar project funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe initiative, along with support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The effort will see Woodfield and colleagues team up with leading universities, research centres, and industry partners to develop personalised, scalable tissue grafts for repairing damaged cartilage.

While the tech was still in the research and development phase, Woodfield was optimistic about its potential impact – and its eventual benefits for patients.

He offered the example of a 30 or 40-year-old who had suffered knee trauma, and the prospect of having to undergo a knee replacement surgery – then a second surgery after the replacement wore out within 20 years.

“What we’re hoping for is finding a solution so that, if you’re 30 or 40, you can have this cell treatment and only require one joint replacement when you’re much older,” he said.

“Obviously, the perfect result would be a solution that regenerates stable cartilage and bone tissue, so you never need a joint replacement at all.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

