New Zealand

L.A.B. concert and Bridge Pa Wine Festival draw big crowds

Hawkes Bay Today
Wine and music proved to be extremely popular across Hawke’s Bay over the weekend with the L.A.B. concert and the Bridge Pa Wine Festival both drawing strong crowds.

Photographer Ian Cooper was there to catch the colour and vibes on Saturday.

Fans flocked to Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay for the L.A.B. concert.
The stage all lit up on Saturday night.
Fans who managed to work their way to the front to enjoy the music.
A fan enjoying the L.A.B. concert late into the night.
There was plenty of music on display as part of the Bridge Pa Wine Festival.
Punters enjoying a cold beverage and a dance at the wine festival.
