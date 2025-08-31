Van Lier Nurseries Owner Harry Van Lier on the devastating fire that destroyed large parts of West Auckland rose nursery. Video / Herald NOW

A Kumeū family nursery is scrambling to save its crop of tropical plants after a massive fire tore through the business, damaging vital equipment and leaving its owner devastated.

While it’s the first day of spring, for Van Lier Nurseries, the promise of slightly warmer temperatures is now only a small solace.

The business was engulfed by fire on Saturday, losing 7000sq m of equipment - including a crucial heating system.

Devastated owner and operations manager of the exotic plant nursery Harry Van Lier recounted the harrowing past 48 hours.

“I think you prepare for events where you could lose part of your business or equipment, but nothing is quite as gut-wrenching as a fire that takes out so much at once,” he told Herald NOW.