With the nursery’s heating pipes melted, Van Lier is facing the unpredictability of New Zealand’s spring weather.
The nursery will not be able to grow crops without steady temperatures of 15C to 16C.
“Unless we can get heat back up and running, we can’t do much propagating, especially because we grow tropicals as our primary source of plants.”
He plans to bring a welder in to temporarily restore the pipes today.
It will just be one of many workarounds the nursery implements as it continues to assess the extent of the damage.
“We’re going to be pretty frantic today trying to figure out a few workarounds to get that up and running and trying to mitigate the damage to the crop that is surviving.”
The Van Lier family has been growing flowers in West Auckland since 1967, building the Kumeū glasshouses in the 2000s.
Harry is the third generation to own and operate the nursery, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter, and father, Theo.
It is still unclear what caused the fire, with investigators reportedly getting no closer to finding a source yesterday.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been approached for comment.